Conductor-pianist Michael Tilson Thomas undergoes brain surgery; stable

Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has undergone surgery for a brain tumour, and his spokesperson has confirmed the news to the media in a statement.



On Friday, Constance Shuman, Tilson Thomas' spokeswoman said in a statement that the conductor-pianist-composer had his surgery at the University of California’s San Francisco Medical Center. The operation was successful, read the statement.



“He is now embarking on a course of therapy for the next several months which necessitates curtailing his public appearances through the end of October,” Shuman reportedly said.



The music maestro also took to his Instagram page to update his fans on his health and expressed his gratitude for ‘his excellent team’ who make him feel ‘cared for’.



Meanwhile, Tilson Thomas has withdrawn from performances at major venues: namely, the National Symphony Orchestra for the Kennedy Center's 50th anniversary, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the New World Symphony and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.



“I look forward to seeing everyone again in November,” he said in his post.

For those of you who don’t know, Michael Tilson Thomas has founded the New World Symphony in Miami Beach, Florida, in 1987, and serves as artistic director even to this day. Other than that, he was also a music director at the Buffalo Philharmonic from 1971-1979, and music director of the San Francisco Symphony from 1995-2020.