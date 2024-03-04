Cole Sprouse arrives at Balenciaga's PFW show in mega-sized suit: See viral pics

Cole Sprouse, the 31-year-old actor known for his role in Riverdale, turned heads at Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show with his daring fashion choice. Sprouse arrived at the show wearing a dramatically oversized brown suit, complete with exaggerated shoulder pads and loose-fitting plaid pants. Underneath the jacket, he donned a tan sheer turtleneck shirt, adding an edgy flair to his ensemble.

The former child star, who rose to fame alongside his twin brother Dylan Sprouse in Disney's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, has certainly evolved his sense of style over the years. The actor loves to wear both tailored suits and baggy outfits, depending on the occasion and his mood. And, no matter what he chooses to wear, he carries it with style.

Balenciaga's Fall 2024 Ready-to-wear Collection

In the ever-evolving landscape of fashion, the demarcation between style and mere trend often blurs. Demna Gvasalia, the creative force behind Balenciaga, has delved into this dichotomy with fervour, shaping the brand's fall collection as a testament to individuality and creative expression.

The runway show, a spectacle of avant-garde designs and wry humour, unfolded with a captivating display of garments that challenged conventional notions of fashion. Opening the show was a beaded, animal-print gown worn by a gum-snapping model, exuding an aura of nonchalant coolness.

Gvasalia's vision for the fall collection transcended the superficiality often associated with fashion trends. In a bold move, he distributed a typed, full-page inventory of his creations to each seat, highlighting the depth and breadth of his artistic exploration.

The collection itself was a manifestation of Gvasalia's hardcore, do-it-yourself inclinations, infused with a newfound sense of playfulness. From long dresses crafted from a succession of hoodies to trench coats and blazers worn as aprons, each piece exuded originality and wit. Notable highlights included trousers draped over shoulders and exaggerated shoulder pads reminiscent of Balenciaga's iconic designs.

Accessories played a pivotal role in accentuating the collection's eccentric charm. Beanies designed to cover the eyes while allowing visibility, motocross gloves repurposed as evening clutches, and stocking boots adorned with built-in runs underscored Gvasalia's penchant for innovation.