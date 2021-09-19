Chrissy Teigen shares body struggles after devastating pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen opened up about her body struggles after losing her son Jack last year.



Sharing the heartbreaking experience of her pregnancy loss in her Instagram posts, Teigen talked about her struggles ever since the miscarriage.

Through a lengthy note, Teigen shared how her body struggled to adapt to the changes. Attaching a picture, the cook-book author posed in front of her closet mirror for the social media post and wrote, "it’s really weird when you lose a baby and your body gets paused in time."



In the picture, she is wearing black leggings and a black tank top.

Adding on she said, "But man. When you lose a baby halfway through, your body just pauses. It has nothing to do. No one to feed. And you’re just…stuck. Stuck with saggy boobs that were prepping to be milk bags, a belly that was ready to bake. I would be lying if I said this did not majorly suck. Not only are you ummmm extremely, diabolically sad at what could have been, but you have this daily reminder every time you look in the goddamn mirror.''



''I don’t really have a big ending or positive words lol. And don’t say nice things!! I know I know I promise. I know it’s not everything and I know i’m suuuuuch a badass and blah blah blah I just thought I’d be emo for a minute ok! I love you. fuck a scale!'' She ended her post.



Teigen's post received support from her fans and friends. Paris Hilton reacted, writing, ''You are beautiful inside and out''.



Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend have two children together--a daughter and a son. Last year, Teigen had revealed that she was expecting their third child. In September, Teigen shared an emotional note about how she lost her unborn child due to complications in her pregnancy.



Meanwhile, recently, Teigen revealed she had fat removed from her face in order to get a more defined jawline.



Teigen shared on an Instagram story video, "I did that Dr Diamond buccal fat removal thing here. And since I quit drinking, I`m really seeing the results. And I like it, yeah."