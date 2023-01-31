Cervical cancer: Expert tells WION about symptoms to be kept in check and a few preventive measures

Cervical cancer means an abnormal and uncontrolled growth in the cervix, it can be in the form of an ulcer or tumour. It is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix, which is the entrance to the uterus from the vagina. The abnormal and uncontrolled population of cells also encroaches on nearby organs.

January is marked as cervical cancer awareness month—a global healthcare event. A report by World Health Organization (WHO) noted that almost all cervical cancer cases (around 99 per cent) are linked to infection with high-risk human papillomaviruses (HPV), which is an extremely common virus transmitted through sexual contact.

Cervical cancer is a major public health problem, globally and also in India. The WHO report mentioned that an estimated 570,000 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer worldwide in 2018 and about 311,000 women died from the disease.

In a report released last year in February by WHO, it was mentioned that there were around 604 000 new cases and 342 000 deaths in 2020. The report also highlighted that about 90 per cent of the new cases and deaths worldwide in 2020 occurred in low- and middle-income countries.

ALSO READ | Why does joint pain increase in winter season? Expert tells WION the reasons and preventive measures

To know about cervical cancer and its prevention, WION spoke with Dr Avinash D Talele (MD DM), who is a medical oncologist and hemato-oncologist at Apollo hospitals in Mumbai, India. Dr Avinash gave valuable insights that are helpful in the early identification and detection of cervical cancer.

He said that in India, it is a significant problem and is the fourth most common cancer among women globally. India sees around 132,000 new cases a year and approximately 74,000 - 75,000 deaths in one year.

A report published by the National Library of Medicine in 2022 highlighted trends of cervical cancer in India. The report included data on cervical cancer incidence and mortality from 1990 to 2019 for India and its states were extracted from the Global Burden of Disease study.

The report found that the incidence and mortality of cervical cancer declined over the past three decades, but it is still a major public health problem in India.

"Information, education and communication activities for girls, boys, parents and community for the prevention and control of cervical cancer should be provided throughout the country," part of the report read.

What are the reasons for cervical cancer?

Dr Avinash said that "one of the major reasons for cervical cancer being rampant in our country is lack of access to screening and preventive services". He also said that "lack of awareness of the disease, and cultural factors that discourage females to seek medical care".

What are the warning signs of cervical cancer?

Dr Avinash said, "Unfortunately there are no early symptoms." He said that most of the symptoms are asymptomatic. He also stated that women come to know "only when the disease has progressed to an advanced level".

He noted that in a few patients, there are symptoms, such as vaginal bleeding, bleeding in between periods, post-menopausal bleeding, vaginal discharge, or bleeding after sexual intercourse. He added that some even feel pain and discomfort in the lower abdomen or back.

Dr Avinash said that these are all non-specific symptoms as they can occur in other benign conditions like infection and inflammation.

He said, "Any of the symptoms can be a red flag and needs to be screened and identified by a qualified healthcare professional."

While talking about risk factors, he said that for people who are HPV-infected, some risk factors are associated with cervical cancer. "HPV infection at an early age is one of the predominant risk factors for cervical cancer," the doctor said.

What are the preventive measures for cervical cancer?

Dr Avinash noted that the cases of cervical cancer have been reducing in the country because of the national cervical cancer screening programme, which has been implemented by the government. It focuses on two things, HPV vaccinations in women and screening examinations in the form of pap smear tests.

"With this programme, many government and non-government organisations and media can spread awareness for early detection and vaccination drive to decrease the burden of cervical cancer in the country," Dr Avinash said.

Some of the preventive measures that have been advocated and implemented in the country are providing vaccination to teenage girls, and women from the age of 12 to 24. Vaccination can prevent HPV infection.

He also advised screening for cervical cancer by pap smear test, which is a procedure to test for cervical cancer in women. It involves collecting cells from your cervix. Experts have noted that detecting cervical cancer early with a pap smear gives a greater chance of a cure.

Dr Avinash said that other preventive measures include educating teenagers about safe sex practices, avoiding/quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy diet and regular exercise.

He also clearly mentioned that all these preventive measures are effective when they are implemented together rather than just one of them.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE