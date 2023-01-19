Why does joint pain increase in winter season? Expert tells WION the reasons and preventive measures

Winter season comes with a number of health issues, such as cold, flu, pneumonia, sore throat, asthma attacks, etc. Joint pain is also quite usual when the temperature starts to drop, some people feel muscle spasms, which could worsen the joints, causing stiffness.

In extreme cold, people generally reduce physical work and other activities, which leads to discomfort in knees, hips, and ankles. In elderlies, the situation becomes even worse as a majority already suffer from musculoskeletal disorders, which get aggravated during the winter season.

To understand the cause and preventive measures in detail, WION spoke with Dr Ashwani Maichand (MBBS, MS (Orthopaedics) and MCh (Orthopaedics)), who is from the department of orthopaedics, in the CK Birla Hospital.

Dr Maichand, who has more than 25 years of surgical, clinical, and teaching experience, weighed in on a range of issues to elaborate on why some of the orthopaedic problems rise during the winter season.

He said that there are two subgroups of patients during the winter season—"one with acute problems, and another group with chronic problems".

He said that those with acute problems are mostly the younger group of patients, less than 40 years. In such cases, they suddenly get a spasm in the neck, back, or somewhere else—mostly in bigger muscles (trunk muscles).

Dr Maichand explained that in such cases, people might experience "sudden spasms and can't move at all". It is generally a "temporary phenomenon", which lasts for a few days and after proper care, it settles down, he said.

Then there are elderly patients. These are the patients who might be suffering from "chronic problems, such as spondylosis or arthritis in joints".

Dr Maichand said that the number of these two types of patients increases during the winter season.

Why does that happen?

Dr Maichand mentioned during the conversation that the lack of activity in the winter season is one of the reasons. He said that people tend to reduce physical activity because of the cold weather outside.

He said that the second reason is, the congestion of blood around the joint area as it gets collected and causes pain.

He further explained that in younger people the muscles are already slightly contracted state because of low temperature and their length is sub-optimal. When people do sudden movements, it causes a tear of muscle fibres, and that causes pain.

What are the preventive measures?

"Must maintain outdoor activities like walking, cycling, gym, doing yoga, etc. Don't stop going outside. You can change your schedule but don't stop it," Dr Maichand said.

He noted that "if you are suffering from a chronic problem, such as the elderly group that they must take their regular treatment". Whether it's physiotherapy or any medicine, don't stop it because, in the winter season, we become slightly sluggish and the "issue might get aggravated if we stop the treatment".

On being about the treatment, Dr Maichand explained that there are options like physiotherapy, muscle strengthing and stretching exercises. The treatment varies, depending upon the severity of cases.

(Image: Dr Ashwani Maichand)

During the conversation with Dr Maichand stressed the below-mentioned points to avoid orthopaedic problems during the season:

-Keep moving. Don't stop physical exercise.

-Avoid weight gain. Eat a healthy, balanced diet.

-Don't stop ongoing treatments.

-Stay warm indoors as well as outdoors.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE