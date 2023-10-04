Carla Bruni reveals battling breast cancer, urges women to get regular screenings done
Story highlights
French singer and former model Carla Bruni has revealed she has fought off breast cancer.
French singer and former model Carla Bruni has revealed she has fought off breast cancer.
French singer and former model Carla Bruni has revealed she has fought off breast cancer. The singer made the revelation about her illness on Wednesday in a video posted on Instagram and urged women to get regular screenings done.
"Four years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," said the former first lady, who is married to ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy, using sign cards in the video.
She said she went through surgery, radiotherapy and hormone therapy.
"I was lucky: the cancer was not yet aggressive," she said, adding that it was caught early because she went for breast cancer checks on the same day each year.
trending now
Bruni said she had long been reluctant to speak about her health but wanted to encourage women to get regular checks as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Without them "I would not have a left breast today," she said.
(with agency inputs)