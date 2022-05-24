Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone shimmers on the red carpet in a black feather-like gown

Deepika Padukone shimmered in a black feather gown as she took to the red carpet on Day 6 of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The actress walked the red carpet for the premiere of the film 'Decision To Leave'.



The star shared gorgeous photos on her Instagram story. Deepika donned a black Louis Vuitton sleeveless and embellished gown and exuded charm with her charming smile.



Her metallic outfit includes lace sleeves, a deep V-neck, a bareback, shimmering feather-like tassel throughout the dress, black sequins decoration, and a snug silhouette that hugged her body.

She looked stunning with her smokey makeup and her hair in a high messy bun.

The look was completed with Cartier's statement diamond rings and diamond earrings, as well as matching black strappy stilettos.

Deepika is part of the jury at the film festival which will commence on May 28.



Deepika's actor husband Ranveer Singh too is at Cannes giving her company but the couple has not walked the red carpet together so far.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film 'Pathaan'. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star John Abraham.