Deepika Padukone & all her ravishing looks from Cannes Film Festival - See pics

Deepika Padukone's fashion game is still on!

As a jury member, Padukone, who is attending the 75th Cannes Film Festival this year is setting the internet on fire with her ravishing looks - back to back!



This week, Padukone walked the Cannes red carpet in an elegant red colour gown and ever since then the actress has been sharing some colourful and stylish looks as she poses in the picturesque city.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Piku' actress shared a slew of breathtaking pictures. In all the pictures, Deepika proves that she's an epitome of beauty, elegance and poise with her drop-dead gorgeous looks - whether it's her cool look in a Louis Vuitton Pink skirt or her beige jumpsuit.



On Sunday, Padukone dropped stunning photos of her in which she's posing out in the bright sun in a Louis Vitton custom made pink skirt matched with a loose white shirt with a unique face print all over it.

Earlier, the actress shared a post in which she's looking stunning in a body-hugging black gown with a broad neckline. The stunning black dress accentuated her sleek figure and her Cartier jewellery just added more shine to her look.



Check out all her stunning looks from the festival here:

Apart from Deepika, other Indian beauties including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Hina Khan amongst others are also making a stylish appearance at the French movie festival.