Ranveer Singh is at Cannes! Spotted with with wife Deepika Padukone and Rebecca Hall, see pics

Ranveer Singh has joined their wife Deepika Padukone at Cannes. The actress who is at the film festival as a jury member has been sharing glimpses on social media of her stay at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 and winning the hearts of her fans with her style. Ranveer has, meanwhile, kept a low profile and has not shared any post on social media so far.



Now, new pictures from the film festival have been doing the rounds of the internet which show the couple having a good time with actress Rebecca Hall. Rebecca is also a jury member at the festival this year.

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hedge, Tamanaah Bhatia dance to Mame Khan's soulful tune



In the first picture, Ranveer, Deepika and Rebecca are posing for the camera with straight faces, while in the second snap, they are seen laughing.



In pictures, Ranveer Singh can be seen wearing an animal print shirt, while Deepika looks gorgeous in a white printed shirt paired with a pink skirt. Rebecca Hall can be seen in a floral dress.

Cannes 2022: All the best fashion looks from the film festival, from Anne Hathaway to Julia Roberts



A few days back, Ranveer was spotted taking an early morning flight at the Mumbai airport. The actor had even commented on one of Deepika's Cannes post, "Ok! That's it! I'm taking a flight."



The said post had Deepika posing in a gorgeous red gown designed by Louis Vuitton. She accessorised the look with statement jewellery.

Deepika Padukone & all her ravishing looks from Cannes Film Festival - See pics



One had hoped to see Ranveer too making an appearance on the red carpet along with his wife but so far, the actor has kept a low profile.