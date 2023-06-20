Can medical cannabis to improve mental health? Details on uses, dosage and side effects

-by Richa Jaggi

In recent years, the therapeutic potential of medical cannabis has gained significant attention, particularly in the realm of mental health. According to Lancet Psychiatry study, in 2017, a significant number of Indians were affected by mental health issues. The study reported that out of the total population, approximately 197 million individuals, accounting for 14.3 percent, experienced mental disorders. Among them, an estimated 46 million individuals were diagnosed with depression, while 45 million individuals were diagnosed with anxiety disorders. While medical cannabis still a subject of ongoing research, preliminary studies suggest that certain components of it may hold promise for alleviating symptoms associated with various mental health conditions.

Uses of Medical Cannabis in Mental Health

Anxiety and Stress Reduction: Medical cannabis has shown promise in reducing symptoms of anxiety disorders and stress-related conditions. Cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis, has demonstrated anxiolytic properties and is believed to provide a calming effect.

Depression and Mood Disorders: Medical cannabis has been found to have antidepressant effects, which makes it an effective treatment option for people with depression. THC and CBD work by regulating the levels of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that affects mood and social behaviour.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD): National Library of Medicine (NLM), 2018 studies, have shown that medical cannabis may have potential in treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It revealed that cannabis can reduce activity in the amygdala, the part of the brain associated with fear responses, which could help alleviate anxiety and fear in individuals with PTSD. These findings offer hope for those suffering from PTSD, although further research is necessary to fully understand the mechanisms and determine optimal dosages for therapeutic use.

However, determining the appropriate dosage of medical cannabis for mental health conditions requires careful consideration. Factors such as individual tolerance, condition severity, and desired effects play a crucial role. It is advisable to consult with a knowledgeable healthcare professional or medical cannabis specialist to ensure safe and effective use.

Dosage of Medical Cannabis

Dosage requirements vary for each individual, taking into account factors such as age, weight, specific ailment, and the severity of the ailment. It is important to note that there is no universal dosage that applies to everyone. However, as a general guideline, it is advisable to begin with a conservative dose of 2 drops placed under the tongue, gradually increasing the dosage as needed. It is recommended not to exceed a maximum of 8 drops per day.

Side effects

While medical cannabis holds promise, it is essential to acknowledge potential side effects. These can vary depending on the individual, strain, dosage, and method of consumption. Common side effects may include:

• THC-rich cannabis strains can cause temporary cognitive changes. It is important to avoid activities that require alertness and concentration while under the influence. Such as driving or operating heavy machinery.

• High doses of THC may induce psychoactive effects, including euphoria, paranoia, or heightened anxiety. Careful dosage monitoring can help mitigate these effects.

• Smoking cannabis can potentially harm lung health. Alternative methods to consumer medical cannabis such as vaporization or oral ingestion may be preferred to minimize respiratory risks and are cleaner formats.

In conclusion, the evolving research surrounding medical cannabis and its impact on mental health holds tremendous promise. Although further exploration and personalized approaches are on-going, there is no denying the potential benefits it brings. It is imperative for individuals contemplating medical cannabis to engage in open conversations with healthcare professionals who can offer tailored advice based on their unique circumstances. By carefully considering dosage, selecting appropriate strength, and remaining aware of potential side effects, medical cannabis has the potential to serve as a valuable complement in the treatment of mental health disorders.