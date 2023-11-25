Can Diabetes affect your reproductive health? Medical expert answers | Diabetes Awareness Month 2023

Diabetes is a fast-growing concern with 1 in every 11 adults of the world population being diagnosed with Type 1 & 2 diabetes and the prevalence is expected to reach 700 million by 2045. Recent studies suggest a troubling 50 per cent projected increase in Type 1 diabetes cases among younger populations over the next decade.

Type 1 diabetes is autoimmune where the insulin-producing cells are damaged. When these blood sugar levels are not controlled or treated, they escalate and result in type 2 diabetes, where the pancreas struggles to produce sufficient insulin required to control these blood levels. Beyond the evident risks of cardiac issues, kidney damage, and obesity, diabetes can also pose serious threats to reproductive health, according to medical experts.

From Blood Glucose to Fatherhood: Diabetes and Male Fertility

Diabetes has also been linked to ejaculation problems and infections like balanitis. Men with diabetes may also experience diminished sexual drive or libido due to the impact of high blood sugar levels on the nervous system and hormonal levels, influencing testosterone levels. Insufficient testosterone levels can result in a decreased interest in sexual activities and related issues.

Speaking to WION, Dr Parul Gupta Khanna (Infertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Gurugram) highlighted, "Diabetes has also been associated with low sperm production and motility which makes conception difficult. Additionally, elevated blood sugar levels can induce DNA damage by causing fragmentation in DNA, leading to genetic mutations and deletions that might influence embryo quality and elevate the risk of birth defects. Diabetes can also cause Retrograde ejaculation, hindering nerves’ control over the bladder muscles during ejaculation, causing semen to enter the bladder instead of exiting through the penis."

Beyond Blood Sugar: Diabetes and the Complex Landscape of Female Fertility

"Diabetes leads to a spectrum of reproductive health issues, affecting aspects such as delayed puberty, irregular menstrual cycles, subfertility, unfavourable pregnancy outcomes, and even amenorrhea (absence of menstruation) and the onset of early menopause. It can also raise the likelihood of developing PCOS and worsen its symptoms. In addition to impacting uterine lining and egg quality, elevated blood sugar levels can harm fertility and surge the risk of miscarriage. Furthermore, women with diabetes are also at a greater risk of developing gestational diabetes during pregnancy," said Dr Parul.

"Vaginal dryness is yet another challenging issue for women with diabetes, often resulting in painful intercourse. The underlying cause may be nerve damage affecting the lubrication of the vagina, particularly during or after menopause when low estrogen levels come into play," the medical expert added.

Bridging the Gap: A Guide to Diabetes Care for Optimal Fertility

Some strategies for managing diabetes and promoting reproductive health are:

Medication and Insulin Therapy: Consistent adherence to prescribed medications and insulin regimens is crucial for maintaining optimal blood sugar levels.

Balanced Diet: Adopting a nutritious, well-rounded diet ensures a steady supply of essential nutrients, aiding in weight management and overall health.

Regular Exercise: Incorporating physical activity not only helps in weight control but also enhances insulin sensitivity, contributing to better blood sugar management. Kegel and pelvic exercises are a great start to facilitate sexual well-being

Lifestyle Modifications: Implementing lifestyle changes, such as monitoring carbohydrate intake and regular meal planning, can contribute significantly to blood sugar control.