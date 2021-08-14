Cameron Diaz is more than happy to quit acting, here's why

'Charlie's Angels' actor Cameron Diaz has no qualms about walking awya from the limelight.



In a recent interview with comedian-actor Kevin Hart, Diaz spoke about her life in showbiz and what led her to take a step back from the glamourous world of making movies.



“When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time… you’re the person who’s the talent… all parts of you that isn’t that has to sort of be handed off to other people,” she reportedly said.



She went on to explain that all she ever wanted was to be able to manage her life. "For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me. My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself. It’s the best feeling.”



Diaz’s last acting job was in the 2014 remake of 'Annie', where she essayed the role of Miss Hannigan.



The actress had also reflected about retiring from acting during another discussion with Gwyneth Paltrow.



“I got a peace in my soul because I finally was taking care of myself. There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there. And I’m sensitive to energy... That’s my job. There’s lots of things I had to iron out and a lot of relationships I had to repair. A lot of relationships I had to build, that I was absent in my life,” she had said at the time.



Cameron Diaz married her husband Benji Madden in Jan. 2015. Last year, the couple announced the birth of their daughter Raddix Madden.