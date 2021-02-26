Bruno Mars set to release new music

Singer-songwriter Bruno Mars will be releasing a new song and an album after a two-year hiatus.

In an Instagram post, Mars shared that he has teamed up with Anderson Paak for a new band called Silk Sonic. "We locked in and made an album.The band's called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday 3/5," he wrote alongside a concert poster of the two.





Paak also shared the news on his official account. "We made an album! Y'all get the first song next friday 3/5," he wrote.

Mars' last single was "Blow" featuring Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton. It was released in July 2019. The Grammy winner's last album was '24K Magic', which came out in November 2016.