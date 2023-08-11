Botox and beyond! Celebrity cosmetologist reveals the truth behind stars’ anti-ageing procedures in India

In India, the land of rich cultural heritage and vibrant diversity, the fascination with celebrity culture knows no bounds. As we admire the glitz and glamour of Bollywood stars and TV personalities, one question lingers in the back of our minds — how do they manage to maintain their eternal youthfulness? The answer lies in the world of anti-ageing procedures, where Botox usually takes the centrestage.

To peel off the layers of gossip and unveil the truth about celebrity anti-ageing procedures, WION exclusively spoke to Dr Monica Kapoor, Celebrity Cosmetologist and Director of Flawless Cosmetic Clinic & ILACAD Institute. And, here's what she shared!

"In Bollywood, just like in Hollywood, Botox has become synonymous with defying age and achieving flawless beauty. But let's get one thing straight – Botox is not some magical fountain of youth. It is simply a tool used to address certain aesthetic concerns. Celebrities, just like the rest of us, age naturally. The pressure to maintain a youthful image in the public eye often drives them to explore various treatments beyond Botox to combat the signs of ageing," the medical expert shared.

For those unaware, Botox is a cosmetic treatment that has gained immense popularity worldwide and is no stranger to India. Derived from the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, Botox works by temporarily paralysing the muscles it's injected into, effectively reducing wrinkles and fine lines. There's no denying that Botox has garnered immense popularity among celebrities and the general public alike due to its quick and non-invasive nature, delivering visible results without any surgery.

While Botox indeed has its merits as a quick and non-invasive solution, it is essential to recognise that it is not the sole anti-ageing option available to celebrities or the public. Indian celebrities, like their global counterparts, have an array of choices to address their aesthetic concerns and maintain youthful appearances. Some are mentioned below!

Dermal Fillers: Dermal fillers, such as Juvederm and Restylane, are another popular choice among celebrities, shared Dr Monica. Unlike Botox, which addresses wrinkles caused by muscle movement, dermal fillers add volume and plumpness to areas that have lost elasticity due to ageing. They are commonly used to enhance lips, cheeks, and under-eye areas.

Laser Treatments: Laser technology has revolutionised the way we approach anti-ageing. Celebrities swear by laser treatments that can address skin texture and pigmentation irregularities, and stimulate collagen production, promoting a more youthful complexion.

Chemical Peels: A tried and tested method, chemical peels are used to exfoliate the skin's top layer, revealing fresher and smoother skin underneath. Regular peels can improve skin tone, reduce fine lines, and even out discolouration.

PRP Therapy: "Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy is quite popular among Indian celebrities as a natural way to promote skin rejuvenation," the medical expert revealed. A small amount of the patient's blood is drawn and processed to extract platelets, which are then injected into targeted areas, promoting collagen production and improving skin texture.

Microneedling: This minimally invasive procedure involves tiny needles creating controlled micro-injuries in the skin, stimulating collagen and elastin production. Celebrities find microneedling effective for reducing wrinkles or acne scars and improving overall skin texture.

Facelifts and Surgical Procedures: "Though less common, some celebrities do opt for surgical procedures like facelifts to achieve more drastic and long-lasting results," revealed Dr Monica. These procedures involve tightening and repositioning the underlying tissues to give the face a more youthful appearance.

"It's important to recognise that not all celebrities go to extreme lengths or engage in excessive procedures. Some may only use Botox occasionally to soften wrinkles, while others adopt a more holistic approach, incorporating healthy lifestyle choices, a balanced diet, and regular exercise into their anti-ageing regimen," Dr Monica said.

It's also important to acknowledge that not all celebrities resort to cosmetic, be it noninvasive or invasive, procedures to attain their youthful glow. Some just have good genes while others opt for effective skincare regimes involving high-quality products, facials, and regular visits to dermatologists to get similar results.

Lastly, just like in any part of the world, the decision to undergo any cosmetic procedure, including Botox, should be made after careful consideration and consultation with qualified medical professionals in India. Furthermore, the notion that only celebrities have access to these treatments is a misconception. Many cosmetic procedures, including Botox, dermal fillers and peels, are available to the general public at reputable clinics across the country.

While the pursuit of youthfulness is understandable, it is essential to strike a balance between embracing natural ageing and utilising available resources to enhance one's appearance. As much as we might envy the seemingly ageless beauty of our favourite stars, it's crucial to understand that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to ageing gracefully. What works for one person may not work for another, and the choice to undergo any cosmetic procedure should always be a personal decision made after careful consideration and consultation with medical professionals.

Botox is just one tool in the vast array of anti-ageing procedures available to celebrities and the public alike. While these interventions can yield noticeable results, they are not a magic fix, nor should they be the only measure of beauty and self-worth. Understanding and embracing the natural ageing process, along with healthy lifestyle choices, is essential for cultivating a positive relationship with our changing appearances as we journey through life. After all, real beauty shines from within, regardless of wrinkles or fine lines.

