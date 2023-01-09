Blake Lively shares hilarious solution to maternity wardrobe malfunction

Hollywood actress Blake Lively, who was last seen on the silver screen in 'The Rhythm Section' as Stephanie Patrick, took to social media on Sunday to share some quirky, ingenious and hilarious maternity style tips with her fans. She posted an image to flaunt her maternity look, which she curated by layering a dress and a skirt.

The pregnant mother of three was finding it hard to fit into her outfits, so she decided to layer some of the best pieces of her wardrobe to curate a head-turning look.

While sharing the picture, she wrote, "When the back of your skirt won’t zip and the front of your dress won’t button, wear both.. Who says two wrongs don’t make a right?? (sic)"

In the picture, Lively is seen flaunting a black dress with white polka dots, layered over a black skirt. To accessorise, she opted for a pearl necklace.

Take a look!

Blake broke the news of her fourth pregnancy by making her baby bump debut at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit.

“I just like to create. Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating,” Blake quipped at the event.

Ryan and Blake tied the knot in 2012. Their eldest daughter James was born in 2014. In 2016, the two welcomed their second daughter Inez and Betty in 2019.

