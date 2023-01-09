Hailey Bieber reveals she had PTSD post suffering mini-stroke last year

Hailey Beiber is opening up about a health scare she faced last year. Justin Bieber’s wife and a prominent model, Hailey revealed she suffered a mini-stroke last year that affected her mental and physical health. The after effect of the stroke was even worse for the model as she underwent trauma and didn’t know how to deal with it. This incident took place while she was eating breakfast with husband at their California home last year.

In a video last April, she had mentioned about the stroke saying it was caused by a blood clot in her brain. It was a “very scary” experience for Hailey, as she felt a “weird sensation” in her right arm and numbness in her fingertips before she was admitted to the hospital.

During the latest episode of her ‘Run-Through with Vogue’ podcast, Hailey said, “I struggled with a lot of anxiety after. I struggled with a little bit of PTSD of just, like, the fear of maybe it was gonna happen again.” “It was definitely the scariest thing I’ve ever gone through”, remarked Hailey.

Hailey Bieber recently underwent a patent foramen ovale closure procedure to mend a hole in her heart. Calling the experience “terrifying”, Hailey said, “It was just a feeling that I was, like, I never want to experience that ever again. It was so terrifying, so jarring, so discombobulating in every single way that you could imagine.”

Also, returning to Palm Springs, California was “very triggering” for Hailey. Though she’s visited the area numerous times since the incident, including during the recording of the podcast episode, it's always felt “strange" as it triggers memory of that mishap. “Even the first couple of times coming back here after was a little bit of a strange, triggering kind of feeling for me because you just remember exactly how everything happened in that moment,” she explained.

She added, “But I think the bright side for me is that it led me to find out I had this hole in my heart.”

Hailey Bieber is “just now starting to come out of that kind of fight-or-flight feeling of being nervous about something bad happening again” after battling anxious thoughts about her future health.

She is, however, hopeful about the future. “I look back at it and it could’ve been so much worse,” she said.