Benefits of cold facials and the wonders ice rollers can do for your skin

The day I discovered the many beauty benefits of rubbing ice on the skin, my skincare routine changed completely. I threw all the useless products into the bin that make numerous claims but do nothing. And, I bought an ice roller that was going extremely viral on TikTok and other social media platforms. After listening to a few celebrities and beauty influencers, I decided to give cold facials a try and the results completely blew my mind.

To give you a little context, I have been struggling with acne and open pores for years now. After consulting numerous doctors and skincare specialists, I tried several products on my skin and even took several medications but nothing worked. One day, I decided to take an ice cube and do a cold facial at home. I loved how it felt and I continued doing it once a day.

Within ten days, I noticed a major difference in my skin. My acne breakouts became less frequent and my pores looked smaller under makeup. And, my skin felt much better than what it was a few days ago. So, I thought of sharing the same with my readers.

Let's take a look at the many benefits of using ice on skin!

Heals and prevents breakouts

Minimizes the size of pores

Gives a radiant glow

De-puffs the eyes

Helps with dark circles

Reduces signs of ageing

Calms inflammation

Exfoliates the skin

Now, let's see some ice cube remedies that do wonders for the skin!

I, personally, love to mix some tap water with rose water, glycerine, honey, aloe vera gel and some drops of tea tree oil. Then I freeze the mix either in an ice roller or an ice cube tray. Some of my friends even use ice moulds.

You can also mix some rosehip oil with water to treat acne and reduce inflammation.

Another popular ice cube remedy involves freezing green tea in an ice roller along with some drops of argan oil.