Balenciaga introduces fully destroyed sneakers, the Internet cannot digest its price

One can never fully understand fashion. Luxury brand Balenciaga is being trolled on the internet for their new 'Paris Sneaker' collection. The distressed shoes line feature 100 pairs of limited edition fully destroyed sneakers.



The new line features both high-top sneakers and mules and is available for pre-order online worldwide. The collection though had got the internet talking for all the wrong reasons. The distressed sneakers are priced at ₹48,279 (USD 625) and most on the internet had stated that the fully destroyed luxury sneakers look like they have been "excavated from an ancient site or a landfill".



Balenciaga announced the collection with a note explaining the idea behind the sneakers. According to them, the new have been worn and marked up and dirtied on purpose. The sneakers are "a retooled classic design which interprets mid-century athleticism and timeless casual wear in black, white, or red, with a white rubber sole and toe. It is finished with distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look." The collection comes in lace-up style, either high-top or backless, and meant to be 'worn for a lifetime'.

Looking at the sneakers, it isn't clear if they really can last a lifetime but what is more ironic is the price tag attached to them. Netizens are obviously baffled about the new collection.

Balenciaga is releasing a new pair of shoes, and I have to assume they are just trolling people at this point. pic.twitter.com/IsJaBxCvy6 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 9, 2022 ×

balenciaga is trolling everyone as a social experiment & you can’t convince me otherwise https://t.co/CGP6XElUjK — Vials (@vialsss) May 9, 2022 ×

Imagine paying 400+ to look worse than homeless 💀 Balenciaga are tapped pic.twitter.com/52CrxPYraO — CPT. LEVI ⚔️ 🇵🇸 (@moustafa___) May 9, 2022 ×

Did Balenciaga literally just take Converse shoes and throw them in a fire?! https://t.co/scZVbqfze8 — 🐱 Illegal Pink Cat 🐱 (@Pinkcatpol1) May 10, 2022 ×

Been saying it for years. Balenciaga is a social experiment to find out how far rich mugs will burn through💰

🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/kyOQqRW5Bv — Anton Powers (@AntonPowers) May 10, 2022 ×

The distressed sneakers with Balencia logo on it will be available worldwide via their website. It is already available in European markets. The United States and Middle East stores will have the collection on May 16 and Japan on May 23.