Asian Hate: Lana Condor, 'To All The Boys' star, grieves for the community

'To All The Boys' franchise headliner, Lana Condor, may have become a global sensation ever since she burst onto the digital space with Netflix's trilogy, but her heart is still very much connected to her Asian roots.



In an interview with a global entertainment portal, Lana talked about Asian hate and how she grieves with the grieving. "It's easy to be a bystander, but you could save a life if you stand up for someone. When I speak with other people [in the Asian community], we grieve together, then we pick each other up and tell each other to keep going, because that's the only thing to do. You keep going or you stop. To me, stopping is not an option."



Although the past year has been difficult for the Asian community, especially in America, the actress is still holding on to hope. "It's been a traumatizing and emotionally challenging year. But we have to stay strong and be hopeful about the future. Things are changing. My demographic is very loud, opinionated, and passionate. I feel a lot of positivity in that.



Lana Condor is all for awareness, too. She added, "I think many people are in denial or believe violence against Asians isn't a real thing. Even some of my close friends weren't aware of what was going on. I needed to let people know what was happening."



The actress is completely aware of the fact that her new found success has given her the platform to voice her opinion, and she plans on making the most of it for greater good.

"It was something I'd never seen come across my desk — a rom-com with an Asian American actress as the lead. . . . The greatest blessing is that it made [Asian] people feel represented... They come up to me and tell me how watching the movie made them feel seen and not alone. I want to continue to show people who look like me that they can do whatever they want to, regardless of what someone might have told them," concluded Lana Condor.

