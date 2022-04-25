Ashley Graham spreads body positivity message with postpartum pics

Ashley Graham flaunted her postpartum body as she posed in new pictures that she shared on Instagram. She sent a message to her fans about owning their body as she posed in nothing but just black underwear. She kept her cleavage hidden as she covered them with one hand while taking the snaps from another.

Ashley Graham just became a mother to twin sons three months ago. She captioned the post: “Hi, new tummy. We’ve been through a lot. Thank you. #3monthspostpartum.”

The post received a lot of love from fans and peers. Danish supermodel Helena Christensen, 53, wrote, “Amazing the lives you've created and carried and pushed into the world.” Actress Freida Pinto wrote, “And that tummy has the most beautiful, wholesome stories to tell.”

Ashley Graham is a mom of three and she has been open about owing her body through the delivery of her kids and post that.

She recently opened up about postpartum hair loss in a funny video posted to her Instagram Stories.