Rihanna makes first public appearance with A$AP Rocky after his release from jail

Days after rapper A$AP Rocky got arrested in a shooting case, he and his girlfriend made their first public appearance.

According to reports, the couple went on a 'happy and relaxed' dinner date with a close group of friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.



"It was a happy and relaxed group. Rihanna looked great. She sat next to A$AP and they were affectionate. They dined for a couple of hours. The focus was very much on Rihanna and the baby," the outlet quoted source as a saying. The couple are expecting their first child together.

Rocky was arrested last week at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting that took place in November.



He was detained by the Los Angeles Police Department after he arrived on a private plane a few days ago, returning from a vacation with Rihanna in her native Barbados.



Rocky was released from jail a few hours after the arrest.