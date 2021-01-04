Artwork depicting vagina draws Bolsonaro's ire in Brazil

A 33-metre artwork depicting a concrete vagina has drawn the backlash of ring-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's government in Brazil.

Supporters of Bolsonaro's government are criticising the explicit handmade artwork called 'Diva' as ''problematic representation of gender''.

Passei a tarde pensando sobre essa obra da Juliana Notari. Uma escultura de vulva que ela descreve como um ato de resistência artística e problematização de gênero, mas que pra ser criada usou praticamente só mão de obra de homens negros



uma sátira do feminismo branco?

The sculpture was installed in a rural park near a sugar mill in Pernambuco, one of Brazil's most culturally vibrant city.

According to artist Juliana Notari, the creator of the 'concrete vagina' is a “question the relationship between nature and culture in our phallocentric and anthropocentric western society”.

Em meio a tantas rochas no meio do caminho desse ano distópico, finalmente termino o ano com a obra Diva pronta!!

Several art critics took to social media to critise the ''obscene'' and ''transphobic'' sculpture.

A white woman named Juliana Notari used a bunch of Black men to create a vagina on a hill.



Not only is this transphobic, but what is it with white feminists equating on their body parts with their womanhood. It's fucking creepy. pic.twitter.com/nJeUegqfI2 — Dr. Chesya Burke (@ChesyaBurkePhD) January 1, 2021 ×

However, trans cartoonist Laerte Coutinho celebrated the sculpture saying “There’s a lot to think about in this work.”

Even Pernambuco-based filmmaker Kleber Mendonça Filho praised the artwork saying “The reactions to your work are a mirror [of society], a success.”

Juliana devia publicar em livro coffee-table as reações à Diva, inclusive várias desse meu post. No futuro, vai virar documento da época em que o Brasil virou um bong gigante.

Since taking office in 2019, Bolsonaro's conservative right-wing government has slammed liberal artists as ''decadent spongers who milk public funds to peddle communist garbage.''