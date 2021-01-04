Artwork depicting vagina draws Bolsonaro's ire in Brazil

WION Web Team
Brasilia, Brazil Published: Jan 04, 2021, 08.52 AM(IST)

Vagina sculpture called Diva by Juliana Notari Photograph:( Twitter )

Supporters of Bolsonaro's government are criticising the explicit handmade artwork called 'Diva' as 'problematic representation of gender'

A 33-metre artwork depicting a concrete vagina has drawn the backlash of ring-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's government in Brazil.

Supporters of Bolsonaro's government are criticising the explicit handmade artwork called 'Diva' as ''problematic representation of gender''.

The sculpture was installed in a rural park near a sugar mill in Pernambuco, one of Brazil's most culturally vibrant city.

According to artist Juliana Notari, the creator of the 'concrete vagina' is a “question the relationship between nature and culture in our phallocentric and anthropocentric western society”.

Several art critics took to social media to critise the ''obscene'' and ''transphobic'' sculpture. 

However, trans cartoonist Laerte Coutinho celebrated the sculpture saying “There’s a lot to think about in this work.”

Even Pernambuco-based filmmaker Kleber Mendonça Filho praised the artwork saying “The reactions to your work are a mirror [of society], a success.” 

Since taking office in 2019, Bolsonaro's conservative right-wing government has slammed liberal artists as ''decadent spongers who milk public funds to peddle communist garbage.''

