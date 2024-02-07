Aromatherapy: Choosing the Right Fragrances for Each Room

Selecting a fragrance for your home is an art. Who doesn’t love the feeling of walking into a fresh home that welcomes you with a fresh smell of jasmine, lemon, or wood spices, depending on your mood for the day? Several studies suggest that aromatherapy has lasting effects on humans, helping us relax and ease the built-up tension by just whiffing a good smell that is not too strong but enough to calm us down.

Why indulge in Aromatherapy?

Stress, anxiety, and depression are just some things that aromatherapy helps ease if not essentially remove from our lives, by just building it as a part of our routine. Ridhima Kansal, Director of Rosemoore, an English home fragrance brand that is now building its clientele in India with its unique offerings spoke to WION about aromatherapy as an easy tool for relaxation. She outlined a few quick fixes for mood enhancement and exhaustion using essential oils.

She said that the power of herbs incorporated into the aroma of essential oils and scented candles helps reduce anxiety and improve present-moment attention. She said, “You will find it much simpler to fall asleep if your mind is less preoccupied with anxieties. Your home's many rooms are more than just empty areas. Every "space" has been assigned a specific task by you. It's how you arrange all of your life's activities. It goes without saying that the space will also affect your energy and mood.”

She suggests tips on how to use essential oils optimally:

Bedroom:

It would be ideal for a living space to have a more vibrant scent vs your bedroom which needs to exude a sense of being comfortable and serene. You need scents that help open up your nasal passages so you can breathe deeply and peacefully. Since you will find it much simpler to fall asleep in this meditative state, it really is all about the breath.

The essential oils of lavender, bergamot, and sweet orange are excellent for promoting sleep.

But there's something different about waking up in your bedroom. Enthusiasm is the key. Turn on the essential oil diffuser and let the aroma energise you as you get ready for the day. The finest essential oils to help you have a happier day are eucalyptus, lemongrass, and citronella.

Living Room:

Your home's aroma plays a big role in defining its character and has a big effect on how you feel. Your living room's aroma in particular is important since it has to make you feel comfortable, safe, and at ease. The elements in your living space, such as the fabrics and wood, might affect the aroma. Alternatively, it may originate from the meal you prepare and the essential oils you spread. Additionally, the living room is the primary location for guests to be invited. As a result, the smells you spread have an impact on their emotions. For a cozy get-together, lavender essential oil and sweet orange are suggested. If you're hosting a small gathering in your living room, lemongrass essential oil would be appropriate.

Kitchen:

Grapefruit essential oil, lemon essential oil, and peppermint essential oil are great options to quickly brighten even the busiest, most chaotic kitchen. These essential oils smell extremely fresh and are both cleaning and detoxifying. In addition to providing antibacterial and antimicrobial qualities, they will cover up any offensive smells.

You may even go one step further and use lemon essential oil into your kitchen cleaning supplies. This clear, naturally occurring scent evokes a sense of freshness.

Bathroom:

Because of its antibacterial and antifungal qualities, tea tree oil is a great option for the bathroom because it leaves the area hygienic and free of pollutants and germs. This in turn inhibits the growth and reproduction of germs, counteracting the harmful effects of these accumulating on your skin.

Home Office:

In the workspace, you are most attentive and productive. You need an essential oil that can clear your mind of distracting thoughts to improve your capacity for concentration and attention. Some excellent essential oils for fatigue that might assist you in entering a state of flow include peppermint and cedarwood. Additionally, these herbs treat infections, coughs, and colds.