Are dark chocolates really a healthier choice?

Consumer reports say dark chocolates are not really a healthier choice.

Many consumers eat dark chocolate because of its potential health benefits and relatively low sugar content, but there is "nothing healthy" about eating heavy metals, according to consumer reports.

Chocolate makers have been urged to reduce harmful metals in their dark chocolate offerings after testing reveals high levels of exposure.

Consumer reports have appealed to four chocolate brands to commit by valentine's day to reduce lead and cadmium amounts from their dark chocolate products after conducting a series of tests.

In a letter addressed to Hershey's, Mondelez International, Theo Chocolate and Trader's Joe, consumer reports said long-term exposure to the metals might cause harm, including damage to the nervous system, kidneys, and immune system suppression, among other health complications.

These products can pose a great danger to pregnant women's and young children's well-being, especially due to the risk of developmental problems. The letters, accompanied by 55,000 petition signatures, aim to pressure chocolate manufacturers.

Consumer reports from last month said that 23 of the 28 dark chocolate bars it tested contained dangerous amounts of lead, cadmium, or both, which could be dangerous, especially for those with more than one ounce of chocolate daily.

A further breakdown of those previous reports showed five chocolate brands had high levels of both metals. Two from Theo, one from Trader Joe's, Lily's, owned by Hershey's, and Green & Black's, owned by Mondelez.

Consumer reports remain concerned about the effect of the addition of such harmful substances. While Hershey's, Mondelez, Godiva and Lindt did not respond to a Reuters request for comments, they have all been sued previously over those findings.

But a trade group, the National Confectioners Association, said the recommendations, which consumer reports followed and thought were "the most protective available," are "not food safety requirements" and that chocolates are still safe to eat.

(With inputs from agencies)