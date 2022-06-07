Apple's iOS 16: iPhone 'Safety Check' feature to help people in abusive relationships

Apple has highlighted a minor but significant new feature that allows a person to secure their iPhone from an abusive partner.Known as 'Safety Check,' it allows a user to rapidly revoke all permissions granted to another person on their phone.

This could involve accessing a person's whereabouts or passwords to numerous personal accounts. While giving access to these items may be beneficial in many situations, Apple has explicitly identified the risk it poses to someone living in an unsafe environment at home.

"Safety Check, a new privacy tool, can aid customers whose personal safety is threatened by domestic or intimate partner violence by rapidly revoking all access they've authorised to others,' said the company.

‘It includes an emergency reset that helps users easily sign out of iCloud on all their other devices, reset privacy permissions, and limit messaging to just the device in their hand.

‘It also helps users understand and manage which people and apps they’ve given access to.’

Users can use Safety Check to monitor app access and passwords, as well as find out who has their passwords and personal information. It will make it easier for people in abusive situations to terminate links with their abusive partners across devices. They can accomplish this by assessing and revoking access for specific individuals. Find My, location, data, contacts, and other apps fall under this category. You can also utilise the Emergency Reset function, which resets access for all individuals and apps on all of your iCloud-connected devices at once. You may also use this function to check your security settings.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.