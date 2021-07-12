Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate daughter Vamika with new pics as she turns six months

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika turned six months over the weekend and proud parents shared some pictures with her, ofcourse hiding her face from the camera.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Anushka Sharma wrote, “Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three.”

In one photo, Anushka is seen lying down, with Vamika resting on her chest. In another photo, a smiling Virat is seen caught in a candid moment with his daughter.

The glam couple have been successful in keeping their private lives away from the eyes of the paparazzi on most occasions. When their daughter was born, both even urged the media to not click their daughter’s pictures while they will give ample opportunity to them to be clicked.

They have not yet revealed the face of their daughter.

Anushka Sharma gave birth to her daughter Vamika on January 11. Gal Gadot to Amber Heard: Meet the new celebrity moms

Anushka, Virat and their daughter Vamika are currently in England.