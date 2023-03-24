Anushka Sharma dons Toni Maticevski gown for award ceremony; check cost of her look here

B-town's true blue fashionista Anushka Sharma decided to bring her best fashion foot forward to the red carpet of the Indian Sports Honours awards, hosted by the Virat Kohli Foundation in Mumbai on Thursday. This award aims to honour the key achievers in the field of sports from the past year. Both Anushka and Virat looked stunning in ther respective outfits at the awards ceremony. The star-studded event was also attended by Deepika Padukone and her father Prakash Padukone, who is a badminton legend. The Om Shanti Om actress's husband Ranveer Singh. also attended the award night.

Check out the photos below!

In the comment section, a fan wrote, "This outfit screams opulence." Another commented, "Wow, I am stunned." And, one wrote, "Goddess in a godly outfit."

What's the cost of the outfit?

The gorgeous Assertion gown is available for $1,795 on the brand's official website. You can choose between black, white, blue and purple colours. And, can be purchased in US2 to US10 sizes.

The outfit's description on the website reads, "Elegant and structured, the Assertion Gown is a must have piece for the season. Featuring an angular off the shoulder neckline, this form fitting gown hugs the wearer to the floor. Gathered and ruched across the body to fashion a dynamic feminine line, with boning at both sides for added structure. Cut in a cotton elastane, the gown offers comfort through its forgiving fabrication. Complete with an exposed zip at the left side and a side split for ease of wear."

The actress paired her gown with Giuseppe Zanotti's Intriigo Bijoux sandals which retails at £1,125 ($1,378), which brings the total cost of her look to $3,173, which is approximately Rs 258,385.

Anushka and Virat took wedding vows in 2017 in Italy. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021.

On the movie front, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She was last seen on the silver screen in a lead role in the 2018 film Zero. She also made a cameo appearance in the OTT film Qala, which starred Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan and was released in 2022.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE