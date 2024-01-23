Ananya Panday makes Paris Fashion Week debut; struts down the runway for designer Rahul Mishra

Bollywood's rising star, Ananya Panday, took centre stage as she graced the runway as the showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra at the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. The 24-year-old actress not only turned heads but also made history as the youngest Bollywood actress to walk the prestigious ramp in the City of Lights.

Ananya Panday showcased Rahul Mishra's latest collection, titled "Superheroes," which drew inspiration from the intricate world of insects, featuring elements inspired by butterflies, beetles, snakes, and more. The collection aimed to challenge societal perceptions towards insects and encourage a deeper appreciation for their beauty.

For her show-stopping moment, Ananya dazzled in a butterfly-inspired black mini-dress that effortlessly blended sophistication with avant-garde flair. The statement piece included a giant sieve adorned with delicate butterfly motifs, creating a whimsical yet elegant ensemble. Complementing her attire, Ananya opted for a sleek hair bun and donned stylish black high heels.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ananya shared a video snippet from the show with a caption that read, "Walking for @rahulmishra_7 at Paris Couture week."

Check out photos and videos from the runway below!

While the actress received praise for her confident walk, the internet was abuzz with mixed reactions to her avant-garde look. While some netizens expressed their pride in Ananya's Paris Couture Week debut, others drew comparisons to unconventional fashion influencer Urfi Javed.

One user wrote in the comment section, “Ananya in Paris couture week so proud of her.” Another wrote. “Fashion inspired by Urfi,” with a third commenting, “As a model, she is fantastic.” “Is this a new Uorfi?” teased another user.

Meanwhile, designer Rahul Mishra shared his thoughts on the collection, stating, "Beyond my own comfort zone, I look back once more at those who’ve been here before me. I seek to not just appreciate the beauty or the vividness of the insect kingdom but also challenge our whole conditioning/education towards how we treat insects and feel the emotions otherwise coming from a primal notion of fear."

