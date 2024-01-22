These two Indian films are still in contention at the Oscars 2024

Last year this time, SS Rajamouli's RRR was making waves and collecting awards at various international film awards. RRR's hit song Naatu Naatu eventually created history at the Oscars 2023 as it earned the Best Original Song award- making it the first Indian song of an Indian origin film to earn such an accolade.



Nominations of 2024 Oscars will be announced on January 24, 2023 and two Indian films are still in contention this year.



Two Indian films in contention for the Best Film category?



Recently, the Academy announced that out of 321 feature films from across the globe that qualified for the upcoming Oscars, 265 of those films are eligible to make it as nominees in the Best Picture category.



Two of the most critically acclaimed Indian movies of 2023 – Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s heartrending drama 12th Fail and the intense survival drama 2018 are part of the list of 265 films eligible for Oscars 2024.

Did they qualify for the International Feature Film category?



Many would recall that no Indian film was named in the recently announced 2024 Oscars Shortlist. But that was for the International Feature Film’ category. In fact, 2018 was India's official entry in this category this year and did not cut.



However, 2018 and 12th Fail are still eligible to compete for the Best Picture Oscar category.