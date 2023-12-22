Oscar Shortlist: India official entry 2018: Everyone is a Hero out of the race

Indian film 2018: Everyone is a Hero is out of the Oscar race this year. The Malayalam film, helmed by Jude Anthany Joseph, was India's official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category for this year. The film features Tovino Thomas in the lead role and is based on the unprecedented rains and flood that hit Kerala in August 2018.



On Thursday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its shortlist of films for the Oscars 2024. The list featured contenders in 10 categories including best original song, documentary feature, international feature, original score and visual effects and sound.



Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Great Gerwig's Barbie feature prominently in various categories of the shortlist. Oscars 2024: Academy unveils shortlists in 10 categories



So far 15 movies have been short-listed under the category of Best International Feature Film this year. These include Amerikatsi from Armenia, The Monk and the Gun from Bhutan, Denmark's The Promised Land, Finland's Fallen Leaves, The Taste of Things from France, 20 Days in Mariupol from Ukraine and United Kingdom's The Zone of Interest among others.



India does have some representation in the shortlist though.



A documentary called To Kill A Tiger- based on the Jharkhand gang rape case has been shortlisted in the Best Documentary category. However, the film's director Nisha Pahuja is a Tornoto-based filmmaker.