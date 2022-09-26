All you need to know about sound bath

There are days when the world seems too tumultuous and troubled. All we need in such troubling times is a dose of calmness that takes us away from our worries. A quick 15-minute meditation, yoga session or sound bath can make us feel relaxed and rejuvenated. While most of us are aware of meditation and yoga, very few must have heard of a sound bath. If you are ready to leave your scepticism away and indulge in a sensory experience that will instantly make you feel amazing, keep scrolling because we are going to tell you everything about sound baths.

What is a sound bath?

A sound bath is a sensory meditative experience which involves the use of gongs, Tibetan bowls, bells, chimes, and other instruments to bathe a person in sound waves. In this process, different sound frequencies, tones, and vibrations are produced to help those in attendance achieve a deep and meditative state of relaxation.

The sound frequencies have a soothing effect on the nervous system and according to researches, sound vibrations and frequencies have the ability to send signals to our body and brain that slow down our stress response.

Benefits of sound bath

Helps with anxiety

Relieves tension and stress

Great mood shifter

Helps relax the mind

What can you expect from a sound bath session?

Once you enter a sound bath studio or a yoga centre that offers sound bath services, you will be asked to sit or lay on a yoga mat in a relaxing atmosphere. Then for the next 60 to 90 minutes, you will be listening to calming sound frequencies made through several instruments. You will have access to pillows, bolsters, blankets, eye pillows, and other items to make your experience comfortable.

Sound baths are offered in both private and group sessions. You can choose the one that best suits your needs.

Sound bath is unlike any other mindfulness practice. It doesn't require much mental effort aside from being open to listening to the sounds. And, every person feels different during a sound bath session, based on how sensitive he/she is to sounds and frequencies.

A quick tip before you leave! If you have a busy schedule or you do not want to spend a couple hundred dollars for a live session, you can opt for free online sound bath session and do the practice at home.