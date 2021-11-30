All for a good cause! Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck organise food drive with their kids

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have started the holiday season with some noble intentions at heart.



Recently, the couple hosted a food drive with their kids over the Thanksgiving weekend by extending their support to Rise Against Hunger, a charitable organisation.

On Sunday, bennifer and the kids were snapped outside Alleck's California home. They were all pictured unloading a truck load of food that included 50-pound bags of rice, among other edible items.



The actor played the perfect gentleman and was seen doing all the heavy lifting according, with him carrying at least four bags over his shoulders at a time.



Lopez was in charge of unloading the truck and looked gorgeous even while performing a simple yet noble task.



Affleck’s three children--Violet, Seraphina and Samuel--were joined by Lopez’s Max and Emme.

Reportedly, Jennifer Lopez spent Thanksgiving 2021 with Ben Affleck and his three kids after returning home from Vancouver, where she was filming for Netflix's crime saga, 'The Mother'.



“The last few weeks have been intense for her,” a source said of JLo's busy schedule that involved a performance at the AMAs.



Affleck and Lopez’s did their bit for the betterment of society a day after their romantic dinner date in Beverly Hills.

