40 fashion icons grace British Vogue's cover to mark Edward Enninful's farewell issue

British Vogue bids a grand farewell to editor Edward Enninful with a star-studded cast gracing the cover of the magazine's final issue under his helm. Original supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista lead the lineup of 40 stars in what is dubbed as the "farewell shoot," alongside luminaries like Oprah Winfrey, Victoria Beckham, Dua Lipa, and Miley Cyrus.

Enninful, who wanted the "Legendary issue" to be a tribute to women, emphasised that no single individual could encapsulate the magazine's journey over the past few years. He handpicked women who he believed had made significant contributions to shaping society in the 2020s, both in small and large ways.

The outgoing editor wrote in the magazine, "I selected women who I believe have reached beyond fashion and culture to change the fabric of society in the 2020s, in ways small and large and always positive".

The diverse lineup includes British stars such as Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Gemma Chan, Jodie Comer, Maya Jama, and Rina Sawayama, along with international figures like Serena Williams, Iman, Selma Blair, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The logistical feat of gathering such an illustrious cast from around the globe was no small achievement. Enninful shared anecdotes of stars coming together, including Cindy Crawford carpooling with her daughter Kaia Gerber, and Salma Hayek Pinault staying at Linda Evangelista's house the night before the shoot. Despite tight schedules, stars like Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus managed to join in, ensuring a smooth operation so Gigi Hadid could make it home on time to her toddler.

"Mother and daughter Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford carpooled," Enninful stated. "Ditto Salma Hayek Pinault and Linda Evangelista, given Salma stayed at Linda's house the night before. Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus squeaked in by the skin of their popstar schedules. And everyone made sure things ran smoothly so Gigi Hadid could make it home on time to her toddler."

Vogue posted a behind-the-scenes video of the group photoshoot, affirming that the stars were indeed photographed together and not composited using Photoshop.

Enninful, who broke boundaries during his seven-year tenure as editor-in-chief, is stepping down from his role but will continue to advise the magazine editorially while focusing on expanding the brand globally. His successor, Chioma Nnadi, makes history as the first black woman to lead British Vogue, taking on the title of head of editorial content.