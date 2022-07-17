7 ways to rock asymmetrical hemlines

Western and ethnic wear with asymmetrical and unique hemlines has become a rage online. From celebrities to influencers, everyone has given their nod to the global fashion trend. And in recent days, many have even shared tips and tricks to ace the look with their fans and followers.

Even though they look super flattering on the body and are pretty versatile, it doesn't mean that they are easy to style. With the right accessories, footwear and tips, you can channel your inner fashionista and make heads turn on your next fashion outing.

Here's a style guide for fashion lovers!

Style 1! Bold and bossy

Get yourself a pair of black bellbottom trousers and pair them with a black asymmetrical blouse or crop top that compliments the bottoms. Keep your eye makeup subtle but wear dark-coloured lipstick. For your tresses, opt for a wavy look.

Style 2! Fun and cute

If you are planning to step out for a day picnic or a lunch date, wear an asymmetrical skirt in a print of your choice and pair it with a black or white top. Keep your makeup subtle and opt for neutral tones. Match your footwear with your top and you are good to go.

Style 3! Casually chic

Got white trousers in your cupboard? Grab them and pair them with an asymmetrical top with a cool print. Wear a hat or a pair of sunglasses with some cool jewellery to give off bohemian vibes.

Style 4! Summer slaying

Get a loose and breezy midi for a fun summer day out and flaunt your style sense by pairing it with a shrug or some body chains. For your footwear, opt for black or brown stilettoes or pumps.

Style 5! Stunner in thigh-highs

Don a dress that has an asymmetrical hemline that also acts as a thigh-high slit. Try out different silhouettes and prints before picking your OOTD. Also, make sure that you select the dress according to your body type.

Style 6! Dark and gothic

If you have a black long skirt with an asymmetrical hemline, don it with an asymmetrical sweater or top to go for this look. Opt for minimalistic jewellery and go for smokey eyes. You can also wear a corset belt with this look.

Style 7! Classy formals

Looking for the best formal look for a day meeting or an official event? Get yourself a formal co-ord suit set that has raised hemline. Wear a pearl necklace and earrings to amp up the look. Opt for a neat bun and natural makeup.

