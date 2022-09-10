9 most Instagrammable tourist destinations across the world

Looking for Insta-worthy tourist destinations for that perfect shot? Here's a list of 9 most Instagrammable places across the world that a travel enthusiast must visit once.

Seeing breathtaking reels and photos on Instagram accounts of travel vloggers often awaken the travel bug in me. And, I am sure I am not the only one who plans trips around a stunning Instagram picture. So, if you, too, get enticed by Instagram posts to book your next trip, here're some tourist destinations for you.

Insta-worthy tourist destinations

Times Square, USA

Disneyland, Tokyo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

LeKaja Bali Swing, Indonesia

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gates of Heaven, Indonesia

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Burj Khalifa, UAE

Angel Wings, UAE

Angel Wings

Blue Lagoon, Iceland

Mount Fuji, Japan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Taj Mahal, India

Travel tips for a comfortable stay:

  • Book your trip in advance to avoid price hikes and unavailability issues
  • Carry a torch, a few batteries and a lighter if you are heading for an adventurous trip
  • Pack comfortable clothes and keep a few extra pairs for emergency
  • Research about the places you are going to visit beforehand

