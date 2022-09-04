Beyonce’s 41st birthday: Most expensive things owned by the former Destiny's Child star

Since Beyonce is counted among the highest-paid celebs across the globe, it is not surprising to see the wealth and fortune she is surrounded by. The diva, along with her husband and rapper Jay-Z, owns several ridiculously expensive things that most of us can only dream of buying.

The power couple got married in 2008 and since their union, they have just risen in prominence and power. Starting from the bottom, the two created an empire with their hard work and dedication. And today, they are a household name not just in the US, but across the globe.

Beyonce loves to splurge on clothes and bags, while Jay-Z has a liking for expensive cars. Together, they also invest in real estate. And, as per reports, they own assets worth millions of dollars. Wondering what the couple spend their dollars on? Keep scrolling to discover!

From luxury cars to one-of-a-kind bags, the singer has invested in several bougie items over the years. Let's take a look at them!

Most expensive things owned by Beyonce

Los Angeles mansion worth $88 million

Beyonce owns a massive compound in Los Angeles that costs a staggering $88 million. The 30,000 square-feet property has eight bedrooms and eleven bathrooms spread across six buildings. Every building reportedly has bulletproof floor-to-ceiling glass panels which open electronically at the touch of a button. The mansion also has a basketball court, four separate swimming pools, and a personal spa and fitness centre.

Private jet worth $40 million

According to various reports, Beyonce purchased a private jet for a staggering $40 million for her husband in 2012. Beyonce often shares photos of the jet on social media.

Golden rocking horse worth $600,000

Beyonce is known for showering her kids with the finest of things. Her daughter Blue Ivy owns a solid gold rocking horse built by Japanese jeweller Ginza Tanaka. The cost of the rocking horse is a whopping $600,000.

Birkin bags

The singer loves to spend her money on Birkin bags as they are a great investment for fashion aficionados. Her husband Jay-Z understands and respects her love for luxury bags, which is why he once gifted her a collection of Hermes Birkin bags worth $350,000.

Private island worth $20 million

When Beyonce turned 29, the diva got a private island worth $20 million as a gift from her husband. The island is just 2.5 miles off the coast of Florida and is described as a tropical paradise by visitors. The island stretches 12.5 acres in the warm Florida heat and offers the diva a beautiful private piece of sandy beaches and clear water.

Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport

In 2010, Beyonce bought a $2 million Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport for Jay-Z's 41st birthday. The couple also owns a Maybach 62S, a Ferrari F430 Spider and a Pagani Zonda Roadster.