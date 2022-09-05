Celebrities who ditched ballgowns for menswear at the red carpet

With the rise of androgyny in fashion, several tinsel towners are trading their sparkly gowns for shirts, formal suits and tuxes from menswear collections. Gone are the days when over-the-top silhouettes with intricate embroidery ruled red carpets and major fashion events. Now, divas are embracing gender-fluid fashion and turning up for special appearances in menswear silhouettes with newer cuts and styles that are gender-bending.

Paving the way for androgyny in fashion, many celebrities are increasingly trading acres of tulle for power suits. Here're a few!

Deepika Padukone

Giving a pass to dazzling outfits and designer sarees, Deepika Padukone reached the Filmfare Awards 2022 in an oversized shirt and baggy denim pants to support her husband Ranveer Singh, who won the Best Actor in a Lead Role (Male) award for ’83’.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur also attended the Filmfare Awards 2022 in a conventional black tuxedo. To accessorize, she opted for a pearl-studded broach and high heels. Her nails were painted black to match her OOTD.

Amy Poehler

At the 2019 Oscars red carpet, Amy Poehler wore a chic black suit along with a ruffled shirt. She paired it an easygoing hairstyle and soft glam makeup.

Elsie Fisher

During the 2019 Oscars,15-year-old Elsie Fisher turned up on the red carpet in this chic black Thom Browne suit. For her tresses, she opted for straight hair and a bob cut. Her makeup featured beige and nude tones.

Kristen Stewart

For 2022 Academy Awards, Kristen Stewart made an unexpected fashion statement in a cropped tuxedo with hot shorts from the French fashion house Chanel. She paired it with sheer white shirt and black pumps.