Fashion alert! Timothee Chalamet's most daring red carpet looks till date

Apart from proving his acting prowess with his hit films and shows, Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet has also established himself as a fashion icon in showbiz. The actor takes his sartorial game very seriously and never shies away from flaunting daring looks on the red carpet. The star recently arrived at the Venice Film Festival in a flashy and bold red ensemble to make a major fashion statement. Wondering how the people reacted to the OTT look? As expected, critics and fans were all praise for the star and his fashion choice.

In the past, the 'Dune' actor has served several memorable red carpet looks. Here's a rundown!