Fashion alert! Timothee Chalamet's most daring red carpet looks till date

Written By: Kirtika Katira | Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 06:05 PM(IST)

Apart from proving his acting prowess with his hit films and shows, Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet has also established himself as a fashion icon in showbiz. The actor takes his sartorial game very seriously and never shies away from flaunting daring looks on the red carpet. The star recently arrived at the Venice Film Festival in a flashy and bold red ensemble to make a major fashion statement. Wondering how the people reacted to the OTT look? As expected, critics and fans were all praise for the star and his fashion choice. 

In the past, the 'Dune' actor has served several memorable red carpet looks. Here's a rundown!

94th Academy Awards

The actor decided to leave his shirt at home as he arrived at the 2022 Oscars in a sequined black blazer and two Cartier necklaces. The Louis Vuitton ensemble was covered in a sequined pattern and had a crop design on the back.

Venice Film Festival 2022

Timothee Chalamet arrived at the Venice Film Festival 2022 in a custom-made blood-red Haider Ackermann ensemble. His film 'Bones and All' and sartorial pick, both, impressed everyone in the Italian city.

Vanity Fair Oscar party

In a leather and denim ensemble, the 'Dune' star arrived at the Oscars after-party 2022 and posed for the paps. The motorcycle jacket and matching jeans were designed by Alexander McQueen.

2021 Met Gala

Looking dapper as ever, Chalamet arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in this asymmetrical white tuxedo jacket, white sweatpants, and Converse. The theme of the event was 'In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion'.

24th Busan International Film Festival

In 2019, Chalamet arrived at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in this unique paint-splattered ensemble designed by the California-based label S.R. Studio. LA. CA.

