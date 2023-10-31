9 health problems cannabis medicine can help alleviate

Cannabis medicine is a natural compound-based health solution that has been used for millennia to treat a variety of conditions. Cannabis medicine works by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is a network of receptors found throughout the body. The ECS is involved in a variety of bodily functions, including pain regulation, mood, and sleep, and more generally, to promote balanced functioning of other physiological systems. In recent years, cannabis medicine has gained considerable attention as an alternative treatment for various health issues.

Here are nine health problems that can be addressed by this novel therapeutic pathway:

1. Chronic Pain Management:

Cannabis medicine can help to relieve chronic pain by reducing inflammation, and by modulating pain signals in the nervous system. It has been shown to be effective in treating a variety of pain conditions, including arthritis, fibromyalgia, cancer pain, sciatica and chronic back pain.

2. Epilepsy and Seizures:

Studies show that cannabis medicine, particularly cannabinoid formulations with a high concentration of CBD, effectively reduces seizures in epilepsy patients. To note, the US FDA has approved a CBD-based medication for specific types of paediatric epilepsy – the first approval of its kind for a plant-derived cannabinoid drug.

3. Anxiety, Depression and PTSD:

Cannabis medicine can help to relieve anxiety and depression by acting on the ECS. It has been shown to be effective in treating both acute and chronic anxiety and depression. It can also help to relieve symptoms of PTSD, such as nightmares, flashbacks, and anxiety. Important to note CBD and THC, both compounds classed under the category “cannabinoids”, i.e. unique compounds found in the cannabis plant, act differently yet complementarily to each other. CBD has powerful anxiolytic properties, thus helping in managing symptoms of anxiety. THC has euphoric properties, which help in mood alleviation and is thus beneficial in the treatment of depression.

4. Nausea and Vomiting:

Cannabis medicine can help relieve nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy along with several other medical conditions. THC is responsible for providing much-needed relief to cancer patients due to its anti-emetic properties, which along with modulating pain perception, contribute very significantly to improving patients' quality of life.

5. Multiple Sclerosis (MS):

Cannabis medicine has shown promise in easing muscle spasms, pain, and spasticity in MS patients. In certain countries, cannabis-based medications are approved for MS treatment.

6. Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD):

With its anti-inflammatory properties, medical cannabis may offer relief to individuals with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, reducing symptoms like abdominal pain and diarrhoea. Given its psychotropic (“acting on the brain”) properties, cannabis medicine is also being prescribed for the management of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

7. Insomnia:

People with sleep disorders, like insomnia, consistently report improved sleep quality using cannabinoid medicine. Both THC and CBD act differently yet synergistically to improve the quality of sleep. THC helps in ‘sleep onset’, enabling persons to fall asleep quicker due to its sedative properties. CBD helps in “sleep maintenance’, enabling persons to sleep through the night and wake up rested without disturbed sleep, due to CBD’s specific action on REM sleep.

8. Migraine:

For individuals facing debilitating migraine headaches, cannabis medicine can offer potential respite. Cannabinoid medicine can help reduce both the frequency and intensity of migraine attacks, providing much-needed relief from the agony of these severe headaches.

9. Joint Pain:

Cannabis medicine has shown promise in managing various forms of joint pain, including arthritis and other inflammatory conditions. Its anti-inflammatory properties help alleviate pain, reduce swelling, and improve joint mobility for those suffering from chronic joint discomfort. It offers a safe alternative to individuals seeking relief from the challenges of chronic joint pain.

Disclaimer: It's important to note that medical cannabis should always be used under professional guidance, as its effectiveness can vary widely from person to person.

