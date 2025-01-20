Come new year and Mattel has now unveiled a new Barbie and which will be the official Lunar New Year Barbie doll. After last year’s Margot Robbie’s Barbie film that heightened the craze around the dolls and brought back the focus on those pretty dainty dolls, 2025 is all about giving in to pop culture.

Advertisment

The year 2025’s official Barbie foll is regal and resplendent, dressed in a traditional Chinese qipao that was first worn by royals from the Qing dynasty of China.

Lunar Year Barbie Doll 2025

She is dressed in the colours of red and gold which are considered symbols of prosperity. The dress has white plum blossoms adorning the whole length, symbolising strength and resilience. The dress is given a modern flair with a tailored mermaid silhouette and puffy bell sleeves.

Advertisment

The designers and those involved with conceptualising the new Lunar Year Barbie Doll have paid incredible attention to detail. The Barbie wears dangling gold earrings, a knotted gold belt and golden heels.

The doll is presented in a collectable display inspired by pagoda-style woodworking.

Advertisment

The Lunar Year Barbie doll is now selling online on popular ex-commerce websites including eBay.

While the above Barbie doll is new for 2025, retailers like Amazon and Walmart still have previous Barbie Lunar New Year dolls available for purchase. The figures draw inspiration from traditional Chinese prints and cheongsams to the Peking Opera.