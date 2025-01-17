Farhana Bodi, a star of Netflix's hit show Dubai Bling, is an international fashion, beauty, and lifestyle influencer celebrated for her impeccable taste and unapologetic authenticity. Born in Gujarat, raised in South Africa, and now settled in Dubai, Farhana’s journey embodies resilience and ambition. As a single mother and global entrepreneur, she has built a thriving career collaborating with luxury brands like Cartier, Chanel, Ralph Lauren, and Burberry, carving her space as a modern symbol of elegance and empowerment.

1. Tell us more about your move to Dubai—how did it come to be?

Dubai was always a city that fascinated me! its energy, its ambition, and the opportunities it offers. Moving here felt like a natural step as I wanted to challenge myself, explore new horizons, and create something meaningful. Dubai has given me the space to grow both personally and professionally, and I truly feel it’s a city where dreams can come to life.



2. How did you get into the lifestyle space initially?

My journey into the lifestyle space began with my love for creativity and self-expression. I initially started in the beauty and makeup industry, where I discovered how much I enjoyed curating unique looks and creating experiences for people. Over time, this passion grew into exploring fashion, events, and content creation. It’s been a gradual evolution, but every step has taught me something new and pushed me to expand my vision.



3. You are the only Indian on the show Dubai Bling—how do you feel about it?

It’s an honor to represent my roots on such a global platform. Being the only Indian on Dubai Bling gives me a chance to showcase not just the glamour but also the resilience and values that are part of my heritage. It’s a responsibility I take seriously, and I hope it inspires others to embrace their culture while stepping into the spotlight.

4. Can the maximalist life of Dubai be experienced in India?

India is such a vibrant country, full of color, culture, and grandeur. While Dubai has its own unique take on luxury, India has an innate ability to celebrate life in a maximalist way, be it through its festivals, weddings, or the hospitality industry. Both places have their distinct charm, but I think the essence of extravagance can absolutely be experienced in India too.

5. What’s been your greatest lesson being a single mom?

The biggest lesson for me has been to embrace vulnerability and strength in equal measure. Being a single mom has taught me resilience, patience, and the importance of unconditional love. It’s not always easy, but Aydin is my greatest source of joy and motivation, and he reminds me every day of how important it is to keep going, no matter the challenges.



6. What’s your motivation to keep going?

My motivation comes from my desire to build a legacy for my son and to inspire others, especially women, to pursue their dreams fearlessly. Life is full of ups and downs, but I believe in focusing on the blessings and using challenges as stepping stones for growth. The love and support I receive from people also fuel me to push boundaries and keep creating.



7. Your recent Bond Girls-themed birthday party went viral on Instagram! Tell us more about it.

It was such a fun and empowering concept! The Bond Girls theme was all about celebrating strength, elegance, and a little bit of mystery, qualities I admire. I wanted to create an experience that was memorable for my guests and reflective of my personality. The response was overwhelming, and I’m so glad people connected with the vibe and energy of the celebration.



8. How do you practice self-care?

Self-care for me is about finding balance amidst the chaos. I love taking time out for activities that bring me peace, like meditation, skincare rituals, and even simple moments like a quiet cup of tea. Staying active and eating healthy are also priorities. It’s all about listening to your body and mind and giving them the care they deserve.