/Meghan Markle shares heartwarming moment with Archie and Lilibet during countryside stroll

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have largely kept their children away from the public spotlight, offering only occasional glimpses into their family life. The Duchess of Sussex has now shared a new video clip on social media featuring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet enjoying their time outdoors in the UK.

Meghan Markle Offers Rare Look at Archie and Lilibet’s UK Life in New Video

Meghan Markle has shared a glimpse of her children’s everyday lives in Britain, posting a video of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet enjoying a walk through the English countryside. The Duchess of Sussex shared the footage on her Instagram Stories on October 11, giving followers a look at a quiet family moment away from the public eye.

In the video, seven-year-old Archie rides his scooter along a tree-lined country path, while his five-year-old sister, Lilibet, walks nearby. Their Labrador, Pula, can also be seen accompanying them on the outing, while a group of deer appears in the distance.

The video clip is nearly two months after Meghan and Prince Harry returned to the UK with their children in August 2026. The couple have generally maintained a degree of privacy around Archie and Lilibet, making their occasional family updates a point of interest for followers.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life in the UK after their return from US

Meghan and Harry stepped back from their roles as working members of the British royal family in 2020 and subsequently established their main family home in California. Their return to Britain in August 2026 marked a new chapter for the family, with the couple continuing to share selected updates about their lives.

The latest video follows other personal glimpses Meghan has shared in recent months, including footage of the family spending time outdoors. In September, she also posted photographs and videos marking Harry’s 42nd birthday, offering followers a look at his time with their children.

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