/MasterChef India season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadouria diagnosed with breast cancer, seeks prayers from fans

Pankaj Bhadouria became a household name after winning the cooking reality show MasterChef India season 1. For many, she has been more than a celebrity chef. Her journey from being a school teacer to building a culinary career has motivated countless cooks across country. Pankaj Bhadouria's recent revelation about her breast cancer diagnosis has left everyone shocked and emotional.

Pankaj Bhadouria seeks prayers and support from fans after being diagnosed with breast cancer

Taking to her Instagram post, Pankaj Bhadouria shared an image of hers from a hospital bed hinting at the beginning of her treatment. Along with the picture, she wrote in the caption, "I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Need your prayers and support.

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Messages poured in from fans in the comment section wishing for speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Baba is there with you. Will pray for you." Another user wrote, "Be strong; sending you good vibes only. Get well soon." “Sending you healing vibes and hugs,” wrote the third user.

All about Pankaj Bhadouria

Pankaj Bhadouria is a celebrated Indian celebrity chef and the historic first-ever winner of MasterChef India (Season 1) in 2010. She did her bachelor's degree in English and her master's degree in English literature from Lucknow University, and then she also did her bachelor's degree in education from Lucknow University to prepare herself for her chosen career.

A former school teacher with 16 years of experience, she quit her stable job to follow her passion for cooking. She has hosted over 15 popular cookery shows, including Chef Pankaj Ka Zayka, Kifayati Kitchen, and 3 Course with Pankaj.