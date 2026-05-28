/What really happened between Dylan Wang and Shen Yue? Controversy explained

Chinese actors Dylan Wang and Shen Yue, who skyrocketed to global fame as the leads in the 2018 television series Meteor Garden, are grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. Dylan faced a major controversy following the finale of the variety show, in which Shen Yue's jokes left him hurt, and later the actor expressed his discomfort. The situation has sparked massive debate and fan wars on social media.

Controversy involving Dylan Wang and Shen Yue explained.

During the finale of variety show The Inn's broadcast, Dylan Wang was given an award that included a pun sounded like a derogatory term and castmates joked about having a group chat that purposely exlcuded him. Upset by the public exclusion, Dylan Wang took to social media to share that he was genuinely uncomfortable.

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Host Wu Zelin introduced the prize by praising Dylan's leadership before presenting him with a joking title that translated to 'Best You're a Just a Wang Hedi Award'. In addition, the segment also included the comments about there being group chats without him and wordplay involving his Chinese name. While the cast appeared to treat the moment humourously, some viewers felt the jokes crossed the line.

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As the internet buzz grew, Shen Yue took to Weibo to apologise, clarifying the context of the puns and confirming the supposed exclusive group chat was just an improvisation but meant to surprise him later. As per the statement, it implied that Dylan deserved recognition for carrying the show and never intended to mock or belittle him. She also acknowledged the fact that she failed to consider his feelings as to how he would feel about hearing the joke and not keeping in check about his emotions.

Aftermath of controversy

The situation escalated when some netizens began targeting his family's fried food store with malicious online reviews. Fans and industry peers have since spoken out, condemning the harassment of family-run businesses over entertainment industry drama.

All about Dylan Wang and Shen Yue

Dylan Wang is a Chinese actor, model and singer. He rose to global fame by playing the role of Daoming Si in the 2018 drama Metero Garden and is best known for his breakout role as Dongfang Qingcang in the 2022 fantasy series Love Between Fairy and Devil.

He has starred in popular dramas such as The Rational Life, Only for Love, and the highly anticipated Guardians of the Dafeng. Dylan, aka Wang Heidi, was originally trained to be a flight attendant and graduated from the Sichuan Southwest College of Civil Aviation. His career skyrocketed after he won the Youku talent competition Super Idol in 2017

Shen Yue is a renowned Chinese actress, model, and singer. She rose to international fame for her breakout leading roles in popular youth and romance television series like A Love So Beautiful and Meteor Garden.