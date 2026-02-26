/Lake Naivasha - A less explored gem in the heart of Kenya

When tourists go to Kenya, they rarely think beyond the Masai Mara. Recently, I had the opportunity to explore Lake Naivasha, a stunning reflective lake located in the heart of Kenya, around two hours away from Nairobi. On the way to MGM Muthu Lake Naivasha Country Club, I crossed the stunning rift valley - a 9600 km stretch of breathtaking valley landscape located between Mozambique and the Red Sea. I didn’t need to venture further, I was greeted by over fifteen zebras, a few wild beasts and some water bucks as soon as I entered the property gates - my fellow residents during my stay.

Lake Naivasha is also home to Crescent Island, the shooting location of ‘Out Of Africa’, and it still houses giraffes, waterbuck, zebras, gazelles, wild beasts, ostriches, and the occasionally spotted dik diks. I had the pleasure of walking close to a giraffe mother and a giraffe baby and saw the baby sucking milk from the mother - a truly rare sighting. I was also lucky to spot a water rat.

Inside Crescent Island Photograph: (Vidhi Bubna)

Beyond the wildlife at Crescent Island, Muthu Lake Naivasha has some visitors from the animal kingdom every night - resident hippos who hibernate in the lake waters during the day, step out on the grassy fields of the property at night to feed. A guide is required at all times while walking on the property between 6 pm and 6 am to avoid close interaction with the hippos.

Seeing the hippos made me realise how animals and humans can coexist in the same place along with other species. It’s a different way to live - something one can only experience in countries in Africa. The experience of seeing unique animals living together made me reflect on theories from the ice age, Darwin’s theories on evolution and climate change.

At the property, I experienced serenity and a home away from home. A true feeling of comfort since all the food was labelled with green and red dots just like India, clearly differentiating vegetarian food from non-vegetarian food. Some deserts were also labelled eggless. The in-house Indian expertise chef served me aloo parathas, piping hot biryani, vegetarian pizza and poha for breakfast. The food was much needed after a long day of exploration and travel.

Hell's Gate, a highlight sightseeing area around Lake Naivasha, is around 20 minutes away from the property. At Hells Gate, I saw some hyraxes but was more awed by the hellish landscapes, which looked otherworldly. Hell's Gate also had a canyon where I walked and explored the site where Mufasa from The Lion King fell down from the cliff. In Hells Gate, I was lucky to spot Elands and the African Buffalo. It was interesting to learn that African Buffalos are actually more aggressive than lions. We also spot a massive herd of male Impalas, they were the rejected impalas from the herd, also called the “loser impalas” because they lost the herd females to a dominant impala. The dominant impala would now enjoy the company of the females for over four months.

The African Buffalo Photograph: (Vidhi Bubna)

Herd of Impalas Photograph: (Vidhi Bubna)

Before leaving Hell's Gate, we chanced upon a cliff which was covered with a white shade. I learned that was the cliff of the vultures, and the white shade was their poop - high in calcium due to bone feeding activities. An interesting day in the park indeed, filled with learning and exposure to wildlife, their ways of living, unique habitats and activities.

Not too far from Lake Naivasha, the stunning Nakuru National Park is worth exploring. Popular for the rhinos and birding experiences, Lake Nakuru was one of the most unique parks I explored in Kenya. Seeing five rhinos line up and walk in a straight line and cross the road was not on my Kenya wildlife sighting bingo card.

Everyone who knows Kenya knows how rare it is to spot one rhino, let alone five. As of August 2025, the Southern white rhino population in the world is estimated to be around 15725. However, a significant number of initiatives are directed at conserving the species. The Northern White Rhino is a close-to-extinct species, with the last male Sudan having passed away and only two female rhinos left on planet Earth. It’s disheartening to see the extinction of a species. It made me reflect on how Africa is one of the only continents with prevailing biodiversity and wildlife.

Nakuru National Park Photograph: ()

Nakuru National Park also houses a lake which has innumerable flamingos, pelicans and unique species of birds. It was fascinating to see so many birds in the same area during sunrise hours. Every national park in Kenya is known for something unique. For instance, the hyraxes I saw in Hell’s Gate, I didn’t see anywhere else. Flamingoes and rhinos in Nakuru National Park are what make it unique. The Masai Mara is known for lions and cheetahs specifically.

There is a Kenya which exists beyond the Masai Mara and it’s worth exploring. On the way back from Lake Naivasha, I stayed at MGM Muthu Sovereign Suites and Spa, a stunning heritage property located in Limuru, amidst flower plantations. The property has some scenic points to explore around as well as flower gardens you can explore with a special appointment. While my trip to Kenya was defined by wildlife, Limuru was certainly a great space to stay back and relax. I enjoyed a spa at the property which helped me to relax and detox after long travels. It was truly much needed.