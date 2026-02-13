/Forget Flowers: 80 percent of Indian women say this one travel gesture is the ultimate turn-on

Men, if you think six-pack abs can help you impress the opposite gender, you are wrong. According to new research, what really makes hearts race in 2026 isn't a great physique or a big paycheck, it’s a partner who actually takes the lead and books the trip.

This Valentine’s day, diamonds and dinners are taking a back seat to boarding passes. The "This Guy Books" study by Booking.com reveals that travel has become the ultimate expression of romance in India, with 86% of Indian travellers admitting they find it "sexy" when a partner surprises them with a fully booked getaway.

The survey had 1,000 participants and the respondents were all 18 or older who are in a romantic relationship. Fielding took place in October 2025 in India.

Women are Spelling it Out

While grand cinematic gestures are a staple of Indian romance, an initiative gap remains between what travellers want and what they experience. 76% of Indian women believe men should take charge of planning vacations, yet 8% of women have never had a romantic partner fully plan or book a trip for them. This year, 91% of women are calling for their partners to show more initiative in romantic gestures, starting with the travel itinerary.

Attraction Beyond the Physical

The data suggests that for a meaningful Valentine's connection, thoughtfulness outweighs the gym. 92% of women find it attractive when a partner takes charge of planning and booking. 82% of women would rather be with a man who plans thoughtful experiences than one who simply has a good physique. Furthermore, the payoff for planning is high, 99% of women say they would likely give their partner extra affection if they booked a vacation for them without asking.

The ‘Happiness ROI’ of a Booked Trip

For Indian travellers, a partner taking the reins isn’t just a convenience, it’s an emotional catalyst that deepens connections. When a partner handles the booking, it triggers a wave of high-value emotions, leaving travellers feeling loved (74%), excited (72%) and deeply grateful (51%).

The Joy Factor: 95% of women admit they would be happier if their partners occasionally handled the full booking process for their shared trips.

A Mutual Spark: Initiative benefits both sides, 91% of women say that their attraction to their partner increases when they take initiative to plan something special for them.

The Feeling of Love: 74% of women state that they would feel "loved" if a partner took care of all the travel logistics.

Santosh Kumar, Regional Manager, South Asia, Booking.com said: “Our research shows that planning a vacation has evolved into an act of love and intention rather than just logistics. As Valentine’s Day approaches, there is a growing desire for seamless, surprise-led experiences. At Booking.com, our ‘Connected Trip’ vision simplifies this process, integrating stays, flights, attractions and car rentals, making it easier for partners to plan thoughtful, end-to-end journeys that truly reflect care, confidence and romance.”