The world has got the new pope! Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, has become the first American to be elected as Pope.

Before being elected as the successor of Pope Francis, did you know what movie Pope Leo watched? It was an Oscar-nominated Conclave.

Pope Leo XIV watched the Conclave

Born in Chicago, Pope Leo XIV was elected as the new Pope on the second day of voting. A day after the cardinals elected the new pope in the Vatican, Pope's brother John Prevost revealed that the new pontiff watched the movie Conclave and played games like Wordle and Words on mobile before the election.

Speaking to NBC News, Prevost shared, “First we do Wordle ‘cause this is a regular thing, then we do Words with Friends. It’s something to keep his mind off life in the real world.

He added, "And then we talk about what’s going on and I said, ‘Well, do you have your red socks?’ That doesn't go over well all the time. And then just that kind of stuff."

“And I said, ‘Well are you ready for this?’ I said, ‘Did you watch the movie Conclave so you know how to behave?” the sibling shared. ''And he had just finished watching the movie Conclave."

John added further, “So he knew how to behave. So it’s that kind of stuff because I wanted to take his mind off of it. You know, laugh about something because this is now an awesome responsibility.”

More about Conclave

Directed by Peter Straughan, the Oscar-winning movie is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Robert Harris.

The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini. The description of he movie read, ''The Church's most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world, locked together in the Vatican halls. Tasked with running the covert process of selecting a new pope, Cardinal Lawrence finds himself at the centre of a conspiracy and discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of The Church.''