Dayle Haddon, actress and model, is no more. Haddon died in a Pennsylvania home in a suspected carbon monoxide leak, she was 76.

Haddona, a trailblazer personality, ruled the modelling scene in the 1970s and 80s, working with brands such as L'Oreal. She has also appeared on the cover of several renowned fashion and beauty magazines, including the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1973.

The news of Haddon's death comes after Solebury Township police say authorities called up the police about a man, who had passed out on the first floor of a detached office/in-law suite. Upon investigation, Haddon’s body was found in a bedroom on the second floor of the house.

On Friday (Dec 27) at around 6:31 am. Bucks Country received a call from the resident about the 76-year-old man, who was later identified as Walter J. Blucas. He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Jersey in critical condition, said the police as per local media reports.

The cause of Haddon's death was believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning. The police department said in a statement that the investigation indicates, ''a faulty flue and exhaust pipe on a gas heating system caused the carbon monoxide leak.''

As per the report, the house is owned by Haddon's daughter, former journalist Ryan Haddon, and her husband, actor Marc Blucas.

On Haddon's death, her daughter, Ryan wrote a tribute post that her mother was “everyone’s greatest champion. An inspiration to many.”

Sharing photos of her mother, she wrote on Instagram, ''The bright light that is Dayle has dimmed in this Earthly realm. Shining somewhere as radiantly as ever where it’s most needed, I have no doubt. She was a woman in her power, yet soft and attentive to all. Deeply creative and curious, gifted with beauty inside and out. Always kind and thoughtful.''

Dayle Haddon's Life

Born and raised in Quebec, Canada, Haddon moved to the US to pursue her modelling career and went on to rule the 1970s and 80s as she represented brands like Revlon, L'Oreal, Estee Lauder and Max Factor. Later, she went on to star in movies such as The World's Greatest Athlete (1973), Madame Claude (1977), and North Dallas Forty (1979) among others.

After giving birth to her daughter, Haddon left modelling. However, she made a return in her mid-30s and went on to become the face of Estée Lauder's anti-ageing line.

Breaking barriers, Haddon chose to prove everyone wrong, who told her that she was too old to model, Ms. Haddon told this to The New York Times in an interview in 2003.

“I kept modelling,” She said in the interview. “But in a different way. I became a spokesperson for my age.”

(With inputs from agencies)