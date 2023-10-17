Liam Payne banned from driving for 6 months after speeding conviction

Singer Liam Payne, known for his chart-topping hits, has been issued a fine of over $300 and banned from driving "due to repeat offending" after he was caught on camera speeding in a 30mph zone in west London in February. The 30-year-old star was not required to attend the Lavender Hill Magistrates Court, where his case was heard on October 9.

During the court proceedings, Payne issued an apology and explained that he was not aware of the speed limit at the time of the offence. He expressed, "I did not realise the speed limit and apologise for speeding." The "Strip That Down" singer received a penalty of four points on his driving record as well.

In terms of providing financial information, Payne declined to do so but assured the court that he would pay any imposed fine. He stated, "I am self-employed and cannot provide the information at this stage. However, I will pay any fine imposed within 14 days."

Payne has also been struggling with health issues. Last month, he was hospitalised in Italy after experiencing severe kidney pain while on vacation in Lake Como with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.

His mother, Karen Payne, expressed deep concern about his condition, saying, "We are all worried sick about it but we just have to get on. It's horrible – him being all the way over there. It's such a horrible situation, and we just hope he's in the best place possible. He's in Milan, and it sounds like he'll be there for a week. I feel helpless."

However, Kate Cassidy later provided an update, assuring Payne's fans that he had been discharged from the hospital and was recovering well. She shared the news on her TikTok account, stating, "He is doing so much better. He is out of the hospital and he is in good hands."

Prior to his Italian hospitalisation, Payne had to cancel several shows in South America after revealing that he had been treated for a serious kidney infection.

