Liam Neeson retiring from action films? Actor responds

Liam Neeson is done with action films and has decided to retire from the genre at the age of 68. The Oscar nominee announced recently that he's had enough of vigilante justice and plans on retiring from the action genre after two more planned redemption films.

Talking with ET, the actor said, "Oh, yeah. I think so. I'm 68 and a half. 69 this [June]"

"There's a couple more I'm going to do this year - hopefully, COVID allowing us - there's a couple in the pipeline and, then I think that will probably be it. Well, unless I'm on a [walker] or something," he added.

However, Liam admits he'll miss 'beating up guys half my age.'"I love doing them"

'I've just finished [Blacklight] in Australia and I had a fight scene with a kid - lovely, sweet actor called Taylor - and halfway through the fight I looked up, I was breathless and it didn't cost him a cent, and I said, "Taylor, what age are you?" He said, "25." I said, "That's the age of my eldest son [Micheál Richardson]!"' And while Liam previously said he's done with superhero movies, he said he'd 'call his agent' to see if Patty Jenkins wants him to play Diana Prince's (Gal Gadot) father Zeus in Wonder Woman 3.



'Made in Italy' film becomes healing process for Liam Neeson and son

"I guess so, sure. I mean, I'm very flattered!" the three-time Golden Globe nominee gushed.

"I wasn't aware that the ancient Greek gods appeared in Wonder Woman. I have to say, much to my chagrin, I haven't seen kind of the Wonder Woman movies."

Neeson famously portrayed the God of Thunder in Louis Leterrier's 'Clash of the Titans' and recently Warner Bros. officially greenlit the Wonder Woman threequel on December 27.

The Made in Italy actor's comments came two days after he said he'd be interested in reprising his role as Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn during flashbacks of Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Liam told Collider on Tuesday: 'Sure, I'd be up for that, yeah.'

Neeson will next play retired Marine-turned-rancher Jim Hanson in Robert Lorenz's Mexican border action thriller 'The Marksman'.